Latest Weather Blog
LWDF asking hunters in Pointe Coupee, Tangipahoa parishes to submit samples of deer for disease tests
HAMMOND - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are asking state deer hunters in assistance in surveillance for chronic wasting disease in connection with a deer at a captive deer farm testing positive for the disease in Jefferson Davis Parish.
LWDF is asking for surveillance in ten parishes, which includes Tangipahoa and Pointe Coupee parishes, as the deer from that deer farm have been traced to captive deer facilities in those parishes. Other parishes include Calcasieu, DeSoto, Bossier, Ouachita, Catahoula, Concordia, St. Landry, and Iberia parishes.
Deer hunters are encouraged to assist in surveillance by submitting samples. A deer head with 4-5 inches of neck is needed for diagnostic testing.
Hunters can contact the nearest LDWF Field Office for sample testing information. The Hammond office's location is at 42371 Phyllis Ann Drive and their phone number is 985-543-4777.
