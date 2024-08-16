97°
Luther Kent, blues musician and WBRH radio host, dies at age 76

1 hour 57 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, August 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WBRH

DENHAM SPRINGS — Luther Kent, who began singing the blues as a teenager and most recently hosted a popular radio program on Baton Rouge High School's WBRH radio station, died at his home Friday of congestive heart failure. He was 76.

Music promoter Johnny Palazzotto said Friday no formal funeral arrangements were planned. He said Kent's family had notified him about the death Friday morning. 

According to Kent's website, he began singing professionally at age 14, recording "I Wanna Know" under the name Duke Royal. He also performed during live shows for Blood, Sweat & Tears but a contractual dispute kept him from recording with the group.

In 1978, he and Charlie Brent formed Luther Kent & Trick Bag, a New Orleans-based horn band that worked with an all-star lineup of artists playing in the city.

Kent hosted a Saturday afternoon radio show on WBRH, an FM station operated by students at Baton Rouge High School. 

