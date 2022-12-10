70°
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the Division II Non-Select Championship

Saturday, December 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

NEW ORLEANS - The Lutcher Bulldogs are the Division II Non-Select State Champs after beating North DeSoto 28-25.

Bulldogs quarterback D'Wanye Winfield threw for 299 yards and 3 scores, while defensive back Craydon Long had 3 interceptions. 

Lutcher caps off a 14-1 season with their 9th State Championship. 

