Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the Division II Non-Select Championship

NEW ORLEANS - The Lutcher Bulldogs are the Division II Non-Select State Champs after beating North DeSoto 28-25.

Bulldogs quarterback D'Wanye Winfield threw for 299 yards and 3 scores, while defensive back Craydon Long had 3 interceptions.

Lutcher caps off a 14-1 season with their 9th State Championship.