Luke Bell, country music singer, found dead at 32 after being reported missing

Luke Bell via CNN

TUCSON, Ariz. - A country musician who went missing in the first half of August is reported to have been found dead.

Luke Bell, who released his first album in 2012, was found in Midtown Tucson. He was reported missing by his friends more than a week before he was found.

Investigators with the local police department did not release any information regarding his death.

Bell was a singer-songwriter from Wyoming. He is known for songs like "Where Ya Been?" and "Sometimes."