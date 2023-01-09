Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser won't join 2023 gubernatorial race; Landry picks up another endorsement

BATON ROUGE - After numerous hints that he was going to seek Louisiana's top office, Billy Nungesser does not plan to run for governor in 2023.

The Louisiana lieutenant governor released a statement through his office Monday saying he instead plans to seek re-election to his current office. In his statement, Nungesser pointed to "unfinished business" in his current role as the reason for sitting out the race.

Read the full statement here

The news came the same day that another Republican prospect, State Treasurer John Schroder, announced he was entering the race and just days after Senator John Kennedy said he was sticking with his job in the U.S. Senate.

As of Tuesday, Schroder and La. Attorney General Jeff Landry are the only prominent candidates to formally announce their campaigns.

James Hartman, a political consultant tells WBRZ there is no question Jeff Landry is in a great spot.

Monday, Congressman Mike Johnson endorsed the Attorney General, and last month, Clay Higgins did the same.

"Certainly, Landry is in a very strong position. He emerged very strong and that hasn't changed," Hartman said.

Hartman says there will likely be more Republicans who announce campaigns. But another threat would be a strong Democrat.

"A strong Democrat who can tie up all the "D" votes if there is only one, would be a sure thing for a run off," Hartman said.

Shawn Wilson, the Secretary of the State Department of Transportation has said, he's giving a campaign strong consideration. If Landry is the early frontrunner, Hartman says he expects a lot of people to join Landry in the race soon.

"I don't think Mr. Landry can take anything to the bank just yet," Hartman said.