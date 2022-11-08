LSUPD looking for man who stole truck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Department released photos of a man who allegedly stole a truck that was on campus property.

LSUPD said the man stole a work truck from campus Nov. 2. Officers later found the truck damaged.

Photos released by law enforcement show the suspect wearing a Halloween mask around his neck.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity should call (225) 344-7867.