66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSUPD looking for group connected to burglary of on-campus building

3 hours 14 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, December 08 2024 Dec 8, 2024 December 08, 2024 10:01 PM December 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers at LSU are trying to identify six people who were reportedly involved in a burglary of an on-campus building.

According to a social media post, the burglary happened Nov. 30. Police added that the people pictured were also connected to the unauthorized use of a movable. 

It was unclear which building the group may have burglarized and what they are accused of taking. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the identity of the accused burglars can call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days