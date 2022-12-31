Latest Weather Blog
LSUHSC nursing student killed in shooting outside Belize nightclub Friday night
SAN PEDRO TOWN, Belize - An LSU nursing student visiting Belize was killed in a shooting outside a nightclub Friday.
Local police told Breaking Belize News the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at Jaguar's Night Club in San Pedro Town on the island of Ambergris Caye.
An unknown suspect fired a gun toward a man standing outside the club, and one bullet struck 23-year-old J'Bria Michelle Bowens, who was sitting with family members nearby. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, according to the news outlet.
A native of Indianapolis, Indiana, Bowens was a student at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).
Bowens was reportedly visiting Belize with her family to celebrate a relative's birthday.
