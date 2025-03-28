LSU women's basketball wins Sweet 16 game with late flurry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The LSU women's basketball team needed every single point from their best player and then some help from the rest of the Tigers to survive and advance in their Sweet 16 game against NC State on Friday night at the Spokane Arena.

LSU was led by Aneesah Morrow's 30 points and 18 rebounds but it was a late flurry of scoring from Mikaylah Williams that put LSU back in front of the Wolfpack late in the fourth quarter.

LSU scored the final 10 straight points of the game to take it 80-73 over NC State and advance back to the Elite 8 for the third straight season.

LSU will face the winner of UCLA and Ole Miss on Sunday.

NC State outscored LSU 25-13 in the second quarter to trim LSU's first quarter lead of 23-15 after the ten minutes of play.

The Tigers were led by Aneesah Morrow who was two of three from behind the arc and Sa'Myah Smith who scored the teams first six points of the game and finished the quarter with eight.

LSU took a 21-10 lead over the Wolfpack on a Morrow three pointer, their largest lead of the quarter.