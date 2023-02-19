66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball wins in Florida; beat Gators 90-79

2 hours 43 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, February 19 2023 Feb 19, 2023 February 19, 2023 3:15 PM February 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The LSU women's basketball team beat the Florida Gators 90-79 Sunday afternoon. The Tigers shot well from distance hitting 11 3's on 20 attempts, while also dominating the paint scoring 44 points there. 

Trending News

LSU star Angel Reese had 25 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. The Tigers cruise to a 25-1 on the year, and 13-1 in SEC play. They will now travel to face Vanderbilt on Thursday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days