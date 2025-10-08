75°
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will be all over national television this upcoming season.
The Tigers will play 17 games across ESPN's networks. Kim Mulkey's squad will play eight games on SEC Network, seven games on ESPN, one game on WBRZ (ABC) and one game on ESPNU during the 2024-2025 season.
LSU's one matchup on WBRZ (ABC) this season will be on Saturday, February 14 when South Carolina comes to the Maravich Center. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Here Comes The Show ??— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) October 8, 2025
The Tigers first exhibition game is on October 23 against Mississippi College at the Maravich Center.
