Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball star Flaujae Johnson named one of the best shooting guards in the nation
BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson was named one of the best shooting guards in the nation.
Johnson was named on the 2026 Meyers-Drysdale Award Midseason Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the WBCA, announced Tuesday.
Johnson, originally from Savannah, Georgia, has played at LSU for all four of her collegiate seasons under head coach Kim Mulkey.
She has averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during her senior season. Through 23 games, Johnson is the Tigers' leading scorer, shooting 48.5% from the field, 43.4% from behind the arc and 75.5% from the charity stripe.
Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, Feb. 6, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.
In mid-March, the Mid-Season Top 10 list will be narrowed to five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Dispute over order at South Flannery Road restaurant left employee shot,...
-
Teen arrested for allegedly bringing gun into event center following Clinton parade...
-
2 Your Town Southern: Southern University's 83rd Livestock Show
-
St. George Planning and Zoning Commission denies new subdivision
-
Man arrested for alleged indecent behavior with juvenile following investigation by Livingston...
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...