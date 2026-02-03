LSU women's basketball star Flaujae Johnson named one of the best shooting guards in the nation

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson was named one of the best shooting guards in the nation.

Johnson was named on the 2026 Meyers-Drysdale Award Midseason Top 10 list, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the WBCA, announced Tuesday.

Johnson, originally from Savannah, Georgia, has played at LSU for all four of her collegiate seasons under head coach Kim Mulkey.

She has averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game during her senior season. Through 23 games, Johnson is the Tigers' leading scorer, shooting 48.5% from the field, 43.4% from behind the arc and 75.5% from the charity stripe.

Fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, Feb. 6, on hoophallawards.com. The fan vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In mid-March, the Mid-Season Top 10 list will be narrowed to five, and in late March, the five finalists will be presented to Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected.