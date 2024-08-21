94°
LSU women's basketball sets full 2024-25 season schedule

2 hours 10 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 2:21 PM August 21, 2024 in Sports
Source: LSU Sports Information
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball schedule is set alongside the rest of the Southeastern conference Wednesday as their season starts at the beginning of November.

LSU’s season opener will be November 4 at home against Eastern Kentucky. The Tigers stay home throughout November with games against Northwestern State on November 8, Charleston Southern on November 12, Murray State on November 15, Troy on November 18 and Tulane on November 20.

The Tigers will be in Nassua, Bahamas during Thanksgiving week at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. LSU will play two games there and the opponents will be announced on a later date.

LSU begins its SEC slate on the road against Arkansas on January 2 before their first SEC home opener against Auburn on Sunday, January 5. 

Here is the full schedule, according to LSU:

2024-25 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Date    Opponent                               Location                                             

10/24  Xavier (LA) – EXB                     Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)       

10/30  LSU-Alexandria – EXB             Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/4    Eastern Kentucky                    Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/8    Northwestern St.                    Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/12  Charleston Southern               Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/15  Murray St.                               Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/18  Troy                                         Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/20  Tulane                                     Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

 

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

11/25  TBD                                          Nassau, Bahamas

                                                            Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center

11/27  TBD                                          Nassau, Bahamas

                                                            Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center

 

12/1    NC Central                               Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/5    Stanford – SEC/ACC                 Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/8    Grambling State                      Bossier City, La. (Brookshire Grocery Arena)

12/15  ULL                                          Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/17  Seton Hall – HOF Showcase    Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

12/19  at Illinois-Chicago                    Chicago, Ill. (Credit Union 1 Arena)

12/29  Albany                                     Baton Rouge (PMAC)

 

1/2       at Arkansas                             Fayeteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

1/5       Auburn                                    Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/9       at Tennessee                           Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

1/13    Vanderbilt                               Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/19    at Florida                                 Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen C. O'Connell Center)

1/23    at South Carolina                    Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

1/26    Texas A&M                              Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/30    Oklahoma                               Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/2       Mississippi St.                         Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/6       at Missouri                              Columbia, Mizz. (Mizzou Arena)

2/9       Tennessee                               Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/16    at Texas                                   Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

2/20    Georgia                                   Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/23    at Kentucky                             Lexington, Kent. (Memorial Coliseum)

2/27    at Alabama                              Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

3/2       Ole Miss                                  Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

