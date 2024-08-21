LSU women's basketball sets full 2024-25 season schedule

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball schedule is set alongside the rest of the Southeastern conference Wednesday as their season starts at the beginning of November.

LSU’s season opener will be November 4 at home against Eastern Kentucky. The Tigers stay home throughout November with games against Northwestern State on November 8, Charleston Southern on November 12, Murray State on November 15, Troy on November 18 and Tulane on November 20.

The Tigers will be in Nassua, Bahamas during Thanksgiving week at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. LSU will play two games there and the opponents will be announced on a later date.

LSU begins its SEC slate on the road against Arkansas on January 2 before their first SEC home opener against Auburn on Sunday, January 5.

Here is the full schedule, according to LSU:

2024-25 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location

10/24 Xavier (LA) – EXB Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

10/30 LSU-Alexandria – EXB Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/4 Eastern Kentucky Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/8 Northwestern St. Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/12 Charleston Southern Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/15 Murray St. Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/18 Troy Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/20 Tulane Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

11/25 TBD Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center

11/27 TBD Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center

12/1 NC Central Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/5 Stanford – SEC/ACC Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/8 Grambling State Bossier City, La. (Brookshire Grocery Arena)

12/15 ULL Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/17 Seton Hall – HOF Showcase Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

12/19 at Illinois-Chicago Chicago, Ill. (Credit Union 1 Arena)

12/29 Albany Baton Rouge (PMAC)

1/2 at Arkansas Fayeteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

1/5 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/9 at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

1/13 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/19 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen C. O'Connell Center)

1/23 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

1/26 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/30 Oklahoma Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/2 Mississippi St. Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/6 at Missouri Columbia, Mizz. (Mizzou Arena)

2/9 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/16 at Texas Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

2/20 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/23 at Kentucky Lexington, Kent. (Memorial Coliseum)

2/27 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

3/2 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)