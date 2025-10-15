Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the season just weeks away, LSU women's basketball headed to SEC Tipoff on Wednesday to preview their 2025-2026 squad.
Head coach Kim Mulkey was joined by senior Flau'jae Johnson, junior Mikaylah Williams and junior transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley.
The Tigers are expected to have one of the best perimeters in the country with Johnson and Williams' return, but LSU does lack size in the front court. They're replacing All-SEC player, Aneesah Morrow, as she took her playing career to the WNBA.
There are also many new faces on the team and LSU only has five players on the roster that have started games in the Purple and Gold.
LSU was picked to finish third in the SEC and will enter the season as the No. 5 team in the country according to the AP preseason poll.
LSU will host Mississippi College for an exhibition game on Oct. 23 at the Maravich Center. They will open the regular season at home against Houston Christian on Nov. 4.
