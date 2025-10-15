66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff

2 hours 47 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, October 15 2025 Oct 15, 2025 October 15, 2025 7:49 PM October 15, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - With the season just weeks away, LSU women's basketball headed to SEC Tipoff on Wednesday to preview their 2025-2026 squad.

Head coach Kim Mulkey was joined by senior Flau'jae Johnson, junior Mikaylah Williams and junior transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley.

The Tigers are expected to have one of the best perimeters in the country with Johnson and Williams' return, but LSU does lack size in the front court. They're replacing All-SEC player, Aneesah Morrow, as she took her playing career to the WNBA. 

There are also many new faces on the team and LSU only has five players on the roster that have started games in the Purple and Gold.

LSU was picked to finish third in the SEC and will enter the season as the No. 5 team in the country according to the AP preseason poll.

Trending News

LSU will host Mississippi College for an exhibition game on Oct. 23 at the Maravich Center. They will open the regular season at home against Houston Christian on Nov. 4.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days