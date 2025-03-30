LSU women's basketball prepares for third straight Elite Eight appearance against UCLA

SPOKANE, Washington - LSU women's basketball is preparing for a rematch with UCLA on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

The Tigers and Bruins battled in the Sweet 16 a year ago, and LSU won that game 78-69. They would advance to the Elite Eight with the win, but their season came to an end after a loss to Iowa.

LSU defeated NC State 80-73 Friday to advance to their third straight Elite Eight appearance. The Tigers were led in the game by Aneesah Morrow who had 30 points and 19 rebounds.

The challenge in this matchup will be LSU facing UCLA center Lauren Betts. Betts is 6-foot-7 and put up 30 points and 10 rebounds in the Bruins' Sweet 16 victory over Ole Miss.

Last season, Flau'jae Johnson put on a master class against the Bruins. She led the Tigers with 24 points, 12 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. She played for over 38 minutes in that game.

Johnson struggled offensively in this year's Sweet 16 win over NC State. Johnson only scored three points and went 1-8 from the floor. After going out of the game with what seemed to be an eye injury, head coach Kim Mulkey said that Johnson will be good to go for the Elite Eight.

LSU and UCLA are set to tip off at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on WBRZ.