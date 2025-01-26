62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball picks up gritty win over Texas A&M on short rest
BATON ROUGE - Less than 48 hours after the LSU women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, the Tigers got back on track Sunday with a win over Texas A&M.
The Aggies kept the score close all game, getting within two in the fourth quarter, but LSU pulled away late to earn a 64-51 win.
Bounce Back W pic.twitter.com/3WrDlPi9Hp— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 26, 2025
LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson led all scorers with 22 points. Aneesah Morrow added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.
Trending News
LSU, now 21-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC play, will host No. 15 Oklahoma on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baldwin Police searching for man accused of contractor fraud
-
Addis Police Department looking for suspected burglar
-
BRPD arrest three people in connection with armed robbery in parking garage
-
Police investigate fatal shooting on Blackberry Street
-
EBRSO: Inmate wanted for murder mistakenly released at BR bus station by...
Sports Video
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?
-
LSU baseball returns three starting infielders, but could mix up positions
-
Zachary basketball beats Parkview Baptist
-
LSU gymnastics loses their first meet of the season to Arkansas, 196.875-196.600
-
LSU women's basketball drops from undefeated following 56-66 loss at South Carolina