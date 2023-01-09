64°
LSU Women's Basketball moves into AP's top 5 after 16-0 start

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball was voted into the No. 5 spot in the AP Poll after getting off to its best regular season start ever. 

The Tigers, led by Head Coach Kim Mulkey, joined the top five after taking down Kentucky 67-48 in Lexington on Sunday, improving the team to 16-0 on the season. 

Read the full top 25 here.

