LSU women's basketball leads most of game, but falters late at No.3 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The LSU women's basketball team lost its second game of the season Sunday at No. 3 Texas.

The now 25-2 Tigers led most of the way, including by nine at the half and 12 in the second half, but struggled to score in the fourth quarter. Texas outscored LSU 21-9 in the last frame to win 65-58.

Madison Booker led Texas with 16 points and 10 rebounds. LSU's Mikaylah Williams had 18 points while Aneesah Morrow had 15 points and 20 rebounds.

The Tigers return to action Thursday night against Georgia at the Maravich Center.