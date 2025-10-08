LSU women's basketball hosts Welcome Back party for fans ahead of the season

BATON ROUGE - Less than a month before the regular season begins, LSU women's basketball held their annual Welcome Back event for Tiger fans at the Maravich Center Tuesday night.

Hundreds of fans got to meet, take pictures with, and get autographs from the entire Lady Tiger basketball team along with some of the coaching staff.

During the program, head coach Kim Mulkey addressed the crowd ahead of her fifth season at the helm. She introduced her coaching and support staff along with her 2025-2026 team.

The Tigers feature four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen.

Coach Mulkey also shared with the audience the team's theme for the year which is "All in. All year."

LSU will hold two exhibition games at the end of the month. They'll host Mississippi College on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and Langston on Oct. 30 also at 7 p.m. Both exhibition games are free to the public.

The Tigers start the regular season on Nov. 4 when they host Houston Christian at 7 p.m.