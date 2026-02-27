Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball honors seniors and wins big over Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU women's basketball ended their regular season home schedule with a win over Tennessee. The Tigers took down the Vols 89-73.
LSU also honored three seniors at halftime. Amiya Joyner, Izzy Besselman and Flau'jae Johnson were all recognized on the court with their families.
After a sloppy first half, the Tigers got the ball moving and picked up the pace in the second half. They out-scored Tennessee 46-31 in the final two quarters.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Mikaylah Williams who put up 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Williams also reached 1,500 career points in this game.
LSU improves to 25-4 on the season and 11-4 in SEC play. They will close out the regular season at Mississippi State on Sunday at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.
