LSU women's basketball handles Auburn, improves to 17-0 on season

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team improved to 17-0 on Sunday with a comfortable win over Auburn.

The No. 6 Tigers are now 2-0 in SEC play thanks to the 73-63 victory over Auburn at the Maravich Center.

LSU trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, but outscored Auburn 27-8 in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead into the half.

Annesah Morrow led LSU with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Kailyn Gilbert added 17 points off the bench for LSU.

LSU plays at No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday at 5:30 PM CT.