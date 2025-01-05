57°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball handles Auburn, improves to 17-0 on season
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team improved to 17-0 on Sunday with a comfortable win over Auburn.
The No. 6 Tigers are now 2-0 in SEC play thanks to the 73-63 victory over Auburn at the Maravich Center.
LSU trailed 16-11 after the first quarter, but outscored Auburn 27-8 in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead into the half.
Annesah Morrow led LSU with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Kailyn Gilbert added 17 points off the bench for LSU.
LSU plays at No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday at 5:30 PM CT.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team