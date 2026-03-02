55°
LSU women's basketball ends the regular season with a win over Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU women's basketball ended their regular season with a 72-63 win over Mississippi State.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Mikaylah Williams who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Jada Richard and Milaysia Fulwiley also finished in double figures with 12 and 16 points.
LSU shot 46% from the floor and won the rebound battle 44-40.
The Tigers will now turn their attention to the SEC tournament. They've clinched a double bye in the tournament and will automatically advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.
