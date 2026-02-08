75°
LSU women's basketball dominates Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. - No. 5 LSU women's basketball bounces back from their loss to Texas to beat Auburn 77-44.
The Tigers held Auburn to scoring in single digits in both the first and second quarter. Auburn finished the day shooting just 25% from the field, while LSU shot the ball 43% from the floor.
LSU was led by ZaKiyah Johnson who scored 16 points and had 8 rebounds. LSU had 10 players score the ball with 4 of them scoring in double figures.
The visiting Tigers out-rebounded Auburn 54-30 and had 4 blocks and 7 steals.
LSU improves to 22-3 on the season and 8-3 in SEC play. They are back home next Saturday for a highly anticipated matchup with South Carolina. That game will be televised on WBRZ at 7:30 p.m.
