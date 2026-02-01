LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU women's basketball cruises past No. 24 Alabama on Sunday morning in the Maravich Center, 103-63.

The game started close in the first quarter. LSU went on a 7-2 run to end the first 10 minutes of play and led 21-15.

The score really started to separate in the second quarter. Mikaylah Williams scored 11 of her 15 points in that quarter. LSU forced eight Alabama turnovers in the second and scored 13 points from those turnovers. That led to a 49-29 halftime lead for the Tigers.

The second half was more dominance from the Tigers as they did not let their foot off the gas. They went on an 11-0 run towards the end of the third quarter for a more than 30-point lead.

The fourth quarter was just about closing out a great performance for LSU. Everyone who got minutes on floor also scored points in the big win.

The Tigers finished the day shooting 56.1% from the floor, 47.6% from three-point range and 82.6% from the free throw line. They out-rebounded the Crimson Tide 43-28.

Defensively, LSU held Alabama to shooting just 34% from the field and forced 17 turnovers. The Tigers also had 11 blocks and 9 steals on the day.

LSU was led in scoring by point guard Jada Richard who had a near-perfect day. Richard finished with 16 points, shooting 5-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from downtown and 3-of-4 from the free throw line. The sophomore also had 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Freshman Zakiyah Johnson had her best game in SEC play. Johnson finished with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 21-2 on the season and 7-2 in SEC play. The Tigers will hit the road for a rematch with No. 4 Texas on Thursday at 8 p.m.