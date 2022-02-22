72°
LSU women's basketball cracks Top 10 for first time in years
The LSU women's basketball team has broke into the latest AP Top 10 Poll appearing at No. 8 for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
The Tigers are 23-4, 11-3 SEC and in sole possession of second place in the league standings heading into the final week of play of the regular season.
LSU has been ranked in the AP Poll for 12 straight weeks and is riding a six game win streak with just two games remaining.
The Tigers will honor their strong senior class on Thursday when the Tigers host Alabama. On Sunday LSU will finish its regular season at No. 16 Tennessee in a game that will have SEC Tournament seeding ramifications.
