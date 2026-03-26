81°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke to the media ahead of the Tigers' Sweet 16 matchup against 3-seed Duke.
The Tigers and Blue Devils are set to face off at 9 p.m. on Friday in the third round of the NCAA tournament. The game will air on ESPN.
Trending News
LSU is coming off a dominant 101-47 win over 7-seed Texas Tech. Duke beat 6-seed Baylor 69-46 to advance to the Sweet 16.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students at Tara High School given new suits
-
Park Medical Academy gives community interactive look at curriculum
-
'We're getting there:' New owners of Fleur de Lis Pizza give update...
-
Amite Police searching for woman accused of attempted murder, armed robbery along...
-
Deputies: Father, son, convicted felon arrested in Roseland drug bust