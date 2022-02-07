LSU women's basketball climbs one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll

The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team climbed one spot in the latest Associated Press poll released on Monday, moving from 15 to 14.

LSU did not play a game last week but still managed to move up as they sit at 18-4 on the season and 6-3 in the SEC.

Kim Mulkey's Tigers will face Ole Miss in Oxford on Monday night as the two teams are currently tied for fourth in the SEC standings.

The Tigers matchup against the Rebels will pit the second highest scoring offense in the SEC 76.1 ppg (LSU) against the second highest scoring defense in the league 54.1 ppg (Ole Miss).