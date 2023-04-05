LSU women's basketball champion Alexis Morris throws first pitch at baseball game Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - The celebration for the National Champion LSU Women's Basketball team is far from over.

This time, the celebration moved from the PMAC to Alex Box Stadium as basketball star Alexis Morris was invited to throw out the first pitch.

"When I went out there just now I was like, 'okay don't mess up, don't be so nervous,'" Morris said.

The pitch she threw bounced on its way to the plate, but when you win a national championship, that is a strike—and the crowd at the Box went crazy.

"Strike! It was a straight strike," she said. "It has a little bounce to it. That's what they said, strike? It was a strike, baby."

Many fans packed the Box on Tuesday to celebrate the historic win. The players got their own jerseys, including head coach Kim Mulkey.

Fans tell WBRZ they were emotional watching the team cut down the net in Dallas, and hope to see more of it.

However, Alexis Morris says the championship win still hasn't sunk in yet.

"It doesn't feel real, but I'm super excited for the parade [Wednesday]," Morris said. "That is when it's really going to set in and we can actually have some real fun and enjoy Baton Rouge and the fans."

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and live coverage on WBRZ Plus begins at 5.