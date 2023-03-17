48°
LSU women's basketball beats Hawaii 73-50 in the first round of the NCAA tournament
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's basketball team has gotten off to a solid start in the NCAA Tournament against Hawaii, as the Tigers cruise to an 73-50 first-round win.
Angel Reese was her dominant self, getting 34 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 steals.
As for Alexis Morris, she struggled a bit -- especially offensively -- going 3 for 10 from the field. The Tigers only hit 1 three during the game, but controlled the paint.
LSU will now move on to the second round, where they will face Michigan on Sunday.
