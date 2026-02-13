71°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU will kick off the 2029 season with a matchup against SMU in AT&T Stadium
BATON ROUGE — LSU will kick off its 2029 football season with a showdown with SMU in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
LSU Athletics previously announced that LSU and SMU would be competing in a two-game series where SMU would come to Tiger Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, and a game in Dallas in 2029. The last time the two teams played was in 1934.
The Dallas game will be played during Week One on Sept. 1, 2029, marking the first time the Tigers have played in AT&T Stadium since beating Miami 33-17 to open the 2018 season.
LSU has a 4-0 record in the stadium.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President denies reports of potential ICE detention center...
-
Actor, director Aisha Tyler urges prioritizing blood pressure control during American Heart...
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Department of Health launches Project M.O.M. aimed at stopping maternal overdose deaths
Sports Video
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...