LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker to miss rest of season with injury

BATON ROUGE - Another LSU football player has suffered a season-ending injury.

Redshirt Freshman wide receiver Kyle Parker will miss the rest of the season after tearing a tendon in his triceps, LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced on his radio show Thursday night.

Parker had three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown so far this fall for the Tigers.

Fellow wide receivers Chris Hilton (ankle) and CJ Daniels (knee) are questionable for Saturday's game against No. 9 Ole Miss.

If either of those players miss Saturday's game, the Tigers will rely more on Zavion Thomas and Aaron Anderson. Tight ends Ka’Morreun Pimpton and Trey’Dez Green also may feature more in the passing game.

"We have two ball-catchers (Pimpton and Green) there that can also be in our rotation that certainly can help us out," Kelly said.