LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU has it's first player declare for the NFL Draft Saturday as wide receiver Aaron Anderson decided not to use his final year of eligibility.
Anderson was one of LSU's top receivers when he was on the field. He caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns during his three seasons at LSU.
His best season was in 2024 when he caught 64 passes for 884 yards and five touchdowns.
The New Orleans native started his career at Alabama in 2022. He played in one game, but did not record any stats.
In a post on Instagram, Anderson thanked both LSU and Alabama fans for their support.
