LSU welcomes Southeastern for a Saturday night matchup in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers wrap up their three-game home stretch on Saturday night as they welcome the Southeastern Lions to Death Valley.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in conference play after defeating the Florida Gators last week 20-10.

LSU’s defense delivered another standout performance despite losing linebacker Whit Weeks to a targeting ejection on the opening possession. Sophomore Davhon Keys filled in impressively, recording 14 tackles and a half-sack, while the unit piled up five interceptions, including two by safety Dashawn Spears.

Offensively, the Tigers got off to a slower start than expected. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Aaron Anderson paced the receivers with four catches for 75 yards, while running back Caden Durham carried 15 times for 93 yards on the ground.

Southeastern sits at 2-1 on the season, bouncing back from an opening loss to LA Tech with back-to-back wins over Murray State and Mississippi Valley State.

LSU holds a 2-0 all-time record against Southeastern, with the most recent matchup in 2018.

The Tigers and Lions will square off Saturday at 6:45 pm in Tiger Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.