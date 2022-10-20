36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU warning fans of potential ticket scams ahead of Bama game

3 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 10:53 AM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - With LSU's biggest football game of the season right around the corner, the university is issuing a word of warning for fans looking to buy and resell tickets.

LSU's ticket office shared the warning on social media Tuesday afternoon. The post advises fans to resell their tickets exclusively through the university's online ticket marketplace to avoid buying a fake or losing your valid ticket to a thief.

The office is especially warning against fans posting pictures of their tickets online, saying that scammers can steal the barcode and invalidate the original ticket.

Trending News

You can learn more about the online ticket marketplace here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days