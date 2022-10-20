Latest Weather Blog
LSU warning fans of potential ticket scams ahead of Bama game
BATON ROUGE - With LSU's biggest football game of the season right around the corner, the university is issuing a word of warning for fans looking to buy and resell tickets.
LSU's ticket office shared the warning on social media Tuesday afternoon. The post advises fans to resell their tickets exclusively through the university's online ticket marketplace to avoid buying a fake or losing your valid ticket to a thief.
The office is especially warning against fans posting pictures of their tickets online, saying that scammers can steal the barcode and invalidate the original ticket.
For fans looking to resell their ?? for this weekend's @LSUfootball game, we recommend you do so through our official marketplace.— LSUtix (@LSUtix) October 30, 2018
Please do not sell your ?? by posting pics. Scammers & counterfeiters can steal your barcode and invalidate your original ?? pic.twitter.com/6BEbabn9iQ
You can learn more about the online ticket marketplace here.
