LSU warning fans of potential ticket scams ahead of Bama game

BATON ROUGE - With LSU's biggest football game of the season right around the corner, the university is issuing a word of warning for fans looking to buy and resell tickets.

LSU's ticket office shared the warning on social media Tuesday afternoon. The post advises fans to resell their tickets exclusively through the university's online ticket marketplace to avoid buying a fake or losing your valid ticket to a thief.

The office is especially warning against fans posting pictures of their tickets online, saying that scammers can steal the barcode and invalidate the original ticket.

