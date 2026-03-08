76°
LSU urges baseball fans traveling to Alex Box Stadium to use caution due to flooding in the area
BATON ROUGE — Fans traveling to Alex Box Stadium for the LSU baseball game on Sunday are encouraged to use caution due to flooding in the area.
LSU officials expect several roads around the stadium to be closed, and suggest that travelers avoid Burbank Drive and use Nicholson Drive or River Road instead.
Parking lots around the stadium will also be closed due to flooding. Officials said while the Hayfield Lot will be closed, fans are encouraged to use Lot 406 and Lot 404 as alternative parking.
LSU will provide a shuttle service to Alex Box Stadium for fans parking in Lot 406. The asphalt lot at the golf course will also be open for paid gameday parking until it is sold out.
The Tigers will play against Sacramento State at 6 p.m.
