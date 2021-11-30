53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU trying to snag Notre Dame's coordinators in wake of Kelly hire

Tuesday, November 30 2021
Source: The Athletic
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is making moves to bring over more of Brian Kelly's staff from Notre Dame as the Tigers introduce their new head football coach on Tuesday.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that LSU was in contact with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman in an effort to lure them away from the Fighting Irish. Reports said Kelly was helping with efforts to recruit his former assistant coaches. 

Notre Dame was ranked #6 in last week's college football rankings but is still in contention for a playoff spot after Ohio State's loss this weekend. The Fighting Irish have a record of 11-1, with their one loss coming to fourth-ranked Cincinnati. 

LSU officially announced Kelly's hiring Tuesday morning. Fans are invited to welcome Kelly and his family as their plane lands in Baton Rouge that same afternoon. 

