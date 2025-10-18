LSU trails in Nashville as Vanderbilt offense goes to work on Tiger defense

NASHVILLE - The LSU Tigers are playing a little role-reversal in their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores as the Tiger offense has come to play, but the LSU defense is struggling against Diego Pavia and their measured offensive attack.

LSU trails 17-13 at the half as Pavia and the Dores put together a 14 play, 8:58 minute drive to retake the lead in part because of the play of Vanderbilt's tight ends and their ability to convert on third and fourth down.

Cedric Alexander plowed in from the one yard line on fourth down to give Vanderbilt the lead again in the second quarter capping that extended drive.

LSU was able to answer the opening Vanderbilt touchdown with a nifty touchdown toss from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to Trey'Dez Green to give the Tigers an early 10-7 lead just as the second quarter was starting.

LSU would attempt a 52-yard field goal but it was wide right, that allowed Vanderbilt another chance at extending their lead however a huge fourth-down stop from linebacker West Weeks gave LSU the ball back with a chance at taking the lead into halftime.

The Tiger offensive line has struggled to hold up in pass protection and LSU had to settle for a 42 yard field goal with more than two minutes left to play in the half. That remaining time allowed Vanderbilt to march the field and Brock Taylor nailed a 46 yard field goal to extend the Dores lead going into the break.