85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU to open season at Clemson on Aug. 30 in primetime on WBRZ

59 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 May 13, 2025 4:45 PM May 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU will begin their 2024 season against Clemson in primetime on WBRZ.

LSU's Twitter announced the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central at Clemson on August 30.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days