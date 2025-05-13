85°
LSU to open season at Clemson on Aug. 30 in primetime on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - LSU will begin their 2024 season against Clemson in primetime on WBRZ.
LSU's Twitter announced the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Central at Clemson on August 30.
Saturday Night Football
LSU and Clemson will kick off the season in prime time on ABC pic.twitter.com/VaVB4AnTJm— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 13, 2025
