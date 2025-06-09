LSU to face off with Arkansas in College World Series

OMAHA, Nebraska - The highest remaining seeds in the college baseball NCAA Tournament will meet in the first round of the College World Series.

No. 3 Arkansas and No. 6 LSU will play on either Friday or Saturday in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are the only SEC teams remaining playing for a championship. LSU took two out of three from Arkansas back in May.

UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Louisville, Coastal Carolina have also already qualified for the College World Series. The winner of Duke-Murray State Monday night will be the final team to earn a spot in Omaha.

WBRZ will travel out to Omaha later this week and have coverage throughout LSU's run in the College World Series.