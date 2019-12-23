55°
LSU Tigers arrive in Atlanta ahead of Chick Fil A Peach Bowl

By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta, all set to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2019 Peach Bowl.  

As the team left for Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was seen boarding the bus to the airport without a pair of crutches, a good sign for LSU fans. 

After a good night's rest at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta, the Tigers will knock out their first practice of the week Monday afternoon in the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

On Saturday, No. 1 LSU (13-0) will play No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal, the only game standing between LSU and the College Football Playoff national championship.

