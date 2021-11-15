73°
LSU-Texas A&M will kick off at night in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU's last game of the 2021 regular season will kick off at night in Death Valley.
The Tigers will take on Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Nov. 27 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN.
LSU and Texas A&M will meet at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VAj36FM9YI— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 15, 2021
