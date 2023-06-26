Latest Weather Blog
LSU takes big loss to Florida in game 2 of College World Series finals; Gators win 24-4
OMAHA, Neb. - Sunday was not the Tigers best game as Florida scored a College World Series record on their way to a 24-4 win over LSU.
The Gators hit six home runs in the game to tie the series up.
LSU went with Nate Ackenhausen on the mound, who only went 2.1 innings giving up three earned runs. After Ackenhausen, the Tigers pitched five relievers including four of them that haven't pitched a lot in the postseason.
Offensively, the Tigers struggled again with runners in scoring position, and couldn't extend their early 3-1 lead. LSU has left 30 runners on base so far in the College World Series. The Tigers also committed five errors on Sunday.
The good news for LSU is that they can still win a National Championship on Monday. Game three of the College World Series Final will be at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coach Jay Johnson talks with Matt Trent after National Championship win
-
Kim Mulkey on the field after LSU baseball wins National Title in...
-
Nuisance tree drops limb on truck again, neighbor wants tree gone
-
7-year-old dies in Denham Springs mobile home fire early Monday
-
Decades after setting record in championship game, former LSU pitcher hopes Tigers...
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso