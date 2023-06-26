LSU takes big loss to Florida in game 2 of College World Series finals; Gators win 24-4

OMAHA, Neb. - Sunday was not the Tigers best game as Florida scored a College World Series record on their way to a 24-4 win over LSU.

The Gators hit six home runs in the game to tie the series up.

LSU went with Nate Ackenhausen on the mound, who only went 2.1 innings giving up three earned runs. After Ackenhausen, the Tigers pitched five relievers including four of them that haven't pitched a lot in the postseason.

Offensively, the Tigers struggled again with runners in scoring position, and couldn't extend their early 3-1 lead. LSU has left 30 runners on base so far in the College World Series. The Tigers also committed five errors on Sunday.

The good news for LSU is that they can still win a National Championship on Monday. Game three of the College World Series Final will be at 6 p.m. on ESPN.