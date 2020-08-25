LSU survives late game collapse against Georgia, wins 89-85

The LSU basketball team nearly surrendered a 14 point lead in the final 2:27 seconds of their game against Georgia, but held as the Bulldogs failed to connect on their final shot.

LSU won 89-85 in a game that appeared to be over with five minutes to play as the Bulldogs ran out of interior offensive players.

The game featured 55 combined fouls, and LSU shot 55 free throws, connecting on just 37 of them. Georgia had three players foul out and two more with four fouls.

Ben Simmons and Tim Quarterman each scored 22 points for the Tigers who went cold from both the floor and the charity stripe down the stretch allowing Georgia to claw their way back into contention.

The Tigers last field goal was at the 2:27 mark and following that make LSU scored all of their points at the free throw line making nine shots, missing four. Georgia was 7 of 9 to close the game and the gap.

LSU improves to 6-2 in SEC play and takes hold of second place in the conference standings with the win.

The Tigers host #1 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Maravich Center with a 4:00 p.m. tip time and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.