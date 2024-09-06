76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU, SU gearing up for dual home openers this weekend

2 hours 3 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 7:43 AM September 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Prep your tailgate offerings and get ready for contraflow, because both LSU and Southern hit their home turf for the home season kickoff tomorrow. 

LSU is facing off against Nicholls starting at 6:30 p.m., and Southern is playing Savannah State at 6 p.m..

Trending News

Local businesses such as L'Auberge are gearing up for a influx of crowds supporting both teams. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days