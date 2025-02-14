LSU students protest Trump policy allowing ICE to operate on college campuses

BATON ROUGE - Campus organization Students for Democratic Society on LSU's campus protested President Donald Trump's decision to allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to act on college campuses.

"We believe we have a duty to protect our fellow students," President of Students for a Democratic Society Ryan Spalt said.

Students held up signs that said, "Keep ICE Out of Our Schools" and "Make LSU a Sanctuary Campus." Between speakers, there were chants about keeping ICE out of schools, as well as comparing the Republican Party and ICE to the Ku Klux Klan.

Spalt says protesters gathered in Free Speech Alley to tell LSU that they want to be a campus that defies Trump's orders and would not allow ICE agents to persecute immigrant students.

Spalt has seen the effect that these orders are having on immigrant students, saying that they feel afraid and powerless.

Spalt said some immigrant students didn't come to protest because they were afraid of being reported to ICE. He wants immigrant students to know that his group stands with them and that they are not alone.

Spalt also mentioned the ongoing case against LSU law professor Ken Levy. He says that since LSU barred Levy from teaching at LSU because of statements criticizing President Trump and Gov. Jeff Landry, it has made people at LSU afraid to say anything that could be seen as upsetting the political status quo.

Spalt said he urges people to speak up against Trump's orders.

"Now is not the time to hide. Now is the time to be out in the streets loud and proud," Spalt said.