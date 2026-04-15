LSU students host organ donation awareness week with Greek life competition

BATON ROUGE — LSU students are raising organ donation awareness this week through events including a Greek life banner competition and a "Pie a Professor" event at Free Speech Alley.

Magnolia Media, a student-led PR team, is leading the effort.

"Our goal is to promote awareness surrounding this, create positive talk and engage in conversations, and just overall make it a fun and exciting thing for students around LSU," said Madeline Erickson with Magnolia Media.

Students also held a "Walk for Life" along Sorority Row on West Lakeshore Drive.