LSU student competing on 'Wheel of Fortune'

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student will compete on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday evening.

Ryan Scott, a computer science senior and a Baton Rouge native, is set to spin the wheel as part of the game show's College Week.

.@LSUEngineering student Ryan Scott will compete tonight on @WheelofFortune’s College Week.



Good luck, Ryan! ????



Read more about his experience spinning the wheel: https://t.co/n2rnsrIDhM pic.twitter.com/QH1TWIpU5N — LSU (@LSU) March 24, 2022

You can watch "Wheel of Fortune" on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.