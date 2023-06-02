92°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU star Angel Reese featured in new music video with Cardi B
"I've been ballin' so hard, could've went to LSU."
Musician Latto's new song, "Put It On Da Floor Again," features rapper Cardi B who referenced and featured LSU Basketball star Angel Reese in one of her verses.
The LSU women's basketball Twitter posted an edited headshot of Cardi B joining the team.
ok @iamcardib we’re ready for you ?? https://t.co/SM8CXSNzlW pic.twitter.com/Q6sueUJ7nr— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) June 2, 2023
Reese reposted a tweet from Cardi B about the verse with a screenshot from the music video where she cameoed posing while the line is sung.
Listen to the song here. The lyrics contain explicit language.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge...
-
Zachary police investigating afternoon shooting; search for gunman expands
-
Tensions rise at EBR schoolboard meeting after promise of 8% staff pay...
-
Pool company a no-show following repair requests
-
USACE to begin the largest study on the Mississippi River
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...