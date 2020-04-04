LSU, Southeastern moving summer courses online

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Wednesday it is moving all classes until the fall semester online amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

LSU moved all of its remaining classes in the spring semester online last month in response to the virus but hadn't shared a plan for summer course until Wednesday afternoon.

The university now says it plans on having all classes for the spring intersession, summer session, and summer intersession will be moving online.

There is no plan to move the upcoming fall semester online at this time.

Southeastern University in Hammond also announced Friday it is moving its summer courses online.

“The regular eight-week full summer semester and the first four-week semester (Term 1) will include only online classes. Given that the second four-week semester (Term 2) does not begin until June 30, the decision to include face-to-face classes in that term will be determined later," Southeastern's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tena L. Golding said.