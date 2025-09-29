LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11

BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced Monday that LSU and South Carolina will do battle under the lights in Death Valley on Saturday, October 11.

The Tigers have an open date this week after falling to the Ole Miss Rebels 24-19 in Oxford on Saturday.

The Gamecocks also have an open date this week after defeating Kentucky 35-13 in Columbia over the weekend.

LSU and South Carolina will kick off at either 6 p.m. on ESPN, 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ, or 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network. The start time and network will be announced on October 5th.